Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah seeks Varuna ground report, says Somanna will be made scapegoat 

By Express News Service

MYSURU : Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from Varuna, held a marathon meeting with booth-level workers to know the pulse of the voters and take feedback on the political scenario in the segment.

He also held meetings with prominent leaders and his old-time associates cutting across caste lines. Siddaramaiah interacted with retired employees, youth and activists and stressed the importance of bringing back Congress to power in Karnataka.

Claiming that the BJP will not come to power in the state, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP will not get more than 60 seats. The Badami MLA said BJP neglecting senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi will impact the prospects of the saffron party.

He charged that veteran BJP leaders without any serious charges are denied tickets by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. He also said that BJP MLA from Krishnaraja SA Ramdas, who was denied a ticket this time, is also welcome to join the Congress if he believes in the party’s ideology.

Siddaramaiah said that Housing Minister V Somanna was forced to contest from Varuna by Santosh and he will be made a scapegoat. He said that Somanna was an outsider in Varuna segment.

Siddaramaiah’s Grandson joins campaign trail

Siddaramaiah’s grandson Dawan Rakesh has joined his grandfather in campaigning. Dawan flew along with Siddaramaiah in a chopper to Mysuru. Siddaramaih said that his grandson has shown interest in politics and wanted to know about the poll process and other formalities. “I am happy that my grandson has shown interest in politics like his father Rakesh. However, he is just 17 years old and has many more years to go,” he said.

