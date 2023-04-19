Shettar didn’t respect top party leaders, says Karnataka BJP president Kateel

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Reacting to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar blaming BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh as the reason for his exit, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said Shettar was approached by party central leaders but he did not respect them even after they visited his Hubballi residence for reconciliation.

“Shettar left BJP even after party veterans convinced him not to quit. BJP leaders tried till the end. National leaders even visited his house... but he did not respect them and left the party. We will wait and see how Congress treats him,” the Dakshina Kannada MP said. He further said that the BJP Parliamentary Board and Election Committee decide on candidates.

“We are not disturbed by rebellion and we are a cadre-based party. Who dares to field 70 fresh faces when the elections are near?” he said On the Lingayat support to BJP, he said, “Only BJP can make a Lingayat the CM. Congress does not have efficient candidates in many constituencies.

Congress is waiting for rebel leaders from other parties,”On BJP ticket aspirant Arun Kumar Puthila contesting as a rebel, Kateel said that anybody can contest elections in a democracy. He also defended BJP giving tickets to family members of elected representatives.

MANGALURU: Reacting to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar blaming BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh as the reason for his exit, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said Shettar was approached by party central leaders but he did not respect them even after they visited his Hubballi residence for reconciliation. “Shettar left BJP even after party veterans convinced him not to quit. BJP leaders tried till the end. National leaders even visited his house... but he did not respect them and left the party. We will wait and see how Congress treats him,” the Dakshina Kannada MP said. He further said that the BJP Parliamentary Board and Election Committee decide on candidates. “We are not disturbed by rebellion and we are a cadre-based party. Who dares to field 70 fresh faces when the elections are near?” he said On the Lingayat support to BJP, he said, “Only BJP can make a Lingayat the CM. Congress does not have efficient candidates in many constituencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress is waiting for rebel leaders from other parties,”On BJP ticket aspirant Arun Kumar Puthila contesting as a rebel, Kateel said that anybody can contest elections in a democracy. He also defended BJP giving tickets to family members of elected representatives.