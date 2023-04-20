BJP leader Ayanur joins JDS, to fight from Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath joined JDS in the presence of party leader HD Kumaraswamy at Chitradurga on Wednesday. He will file his nomination papers for Shivamogga on Thursday. Ayanur told reporters here that he will resign as MLC and submit his papers to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi. He said that he will also quit BJP. He said that he represents the working class and always fought for the rights of those deprived of government benefits. He raised the NPS and OPS issue, the need for regularisation of services of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges in the state and various problems faced by labourers, in the Council, he added. Ayanur said he has been serving the people of the Shivamogga constituency since his college days. "They have always supported me and it's my duty to serve them," he added. Referring to frequent communal clashes in Shivamogga, he said because of this investors are not keen on investing in this region.