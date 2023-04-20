BJP to begin campaign blitzkrieg with its stars

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP will soon launch a ‘carpet bombing-like’ campaign in the state to turn the tide in its favour in the May 10 Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other senior leaders of the party will address rallies across the state.

Thursday is the last date for filing of nomination papers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state on April 21 and 22. He will campaign for BJP candidates in Devanahalli and Davanagere. The saffron party, which has set a target of winning at least 140 seats, is largely depending on its national leaders, especially Modi, Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to a senior leader, 94 national leaders of the party will campaign in all 224 Assembly constituencies. BJP state secretary N Ravi Kumar, who is one of the star campaigners, told The New Indian Express that at least 1,000 roadshows, rallies and other events will be held across the state.

“We have a combination of national and state leaders ready to address rallies in different regions of the state. We hope Modi will take part in at least 20 rallies and other events,” he said.

In the first 10 days, the leaders will cover 150 constituencies and before the last date for campaigning, they will cover the entire state, Ravi Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said the party seems to be lagging behind in some constituencies. But that will change once the star campaigners hit the streets.

According to BJP leaders, former DyCM Laxman Savadi and former CM Jagadish Shettar would have damaged the BJP’s prospects if they had contested as independents. But that will not happen now as they have joined the Congress party.

The BJP on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners, including Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Yogi, Himanta to cheer for BJP

Other star campaigners include Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh, Shobha Karandlaje and A Narayanaswamy, Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, ministers, including B Sriramulu and Govind Karjol, MP Jaggesh, former MLC Tara Anuradha and Shruthi will campaign.

