Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC quashes govt notice on changes in birth Act

It observed that the mandate of the Act is tinkered with by the amendment Rule which runs counter to the Act.

Published: 20th April 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed a notification by the state government to amend the Karnataka Registration of Births and Deaths Rules against the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to take away the powers of magistrates and to give them to assistant commissioners (sub-divisional magistrates). 

“The power conferred under the Act is neither quasi-judicial nor administrative, it is ‘judicial’. If Section 13 of the Act confers certain judicial powers upon a magistrate, it is trite that the Rules cannot take it away by going beyond or deviating from what is mandated under the Act... If the amendment Rule of 2022 is not obliterated, it would be permitting the tail to wag the dog”, said Justice M Nagaprasanna, quashing the notification dated July 18, 2022. 

Any birth or death not registered within one year shall be registered only on an order of a magistrate of the first class or a presidency magistrate under Section 13(3) of the Act and on payment of a late fee of Rs 10. The state government has brought an amendment to Rule 9, particularly to Rule 9 (3), by the July 18, 2022 notification, to give powers to assistant commissioners. 

This was challenged by Sudarshan V Biradar, an advocate from Kalaburagi district, alleging that by this amendment Rules, the state government takes away the power of the magistrate of he first class and places it at the mercy of the assistant commissioner.

The court said the amended rule would lose its legal legs, as it is not intra vires the Act, but ultra vires; if it is ultra vires the parent Act, it cannot but be held to be illegal and a nullity. All actions taken in furtherance of the said notification are declared to be nullity in law, the court said. 

It observed that the mandate of the Act is tinkered with by the amendment Rule which runs counter to the Act. The amendment to the Rule, a delegated legislation is to the effect that the parent Act itself is amended. This power is unavailable to the state government in the exercise of its power under Section 30 of the Act. A delegated legislation cannot travel beyond the parent Act. It is trite law that the Rule making power conferred upon by the parent Act cannot travel beyond the mandate of the parent Act, the court added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Registration of Births and Deaths Act
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp