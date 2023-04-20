Karnataka polls: D K Suresh files nomination from same segment as 'backup plan'

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh on Thursday entered the fray from the Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state chief D K Shivakumar is the party's candidate.

While Shivakumar filed two sets of papers, Suresh submitted three sets. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is contesting as a BJP candidate from Kanakapura and Padmanabhanagar constituencies.

According to several Congress functionaries, Suresh filed his papers as a "backup plan" in the event of the nomination of Shivakumar getting rejected.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s brother and MP DK Suresh have immovable assets worth Rs 298.47 crore and movable assets estimated at Rs 55.23 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 88.30 crore.

Suresh, later speaking to reporters, said, "I'm a voter from Kanakapura and I should be contesting from there. That is the direction from our party president and AICC leaders. We are hearing about certain conspiracies, so as a precautionary measure I have filed my nomination.".

Questioned as to what kind of conspiracy, he said, "There are chances for anything to happen. BJP people have an eye fixed on D K Shivakumar. They cannot do anything to him by getting public support, as the people of Kanakapura won't support them. What BJP is doing against opposition parties using the wrong means, you have been seeing. So as a precautionary measure, I have filed a nomination."

Pointing out that "every day cases are coming up" against him and his brother in the courts, the MP further said, "Four to five days ago too we got a notice from the Income Tax department from Chennai, asking for personal appearance. We have said we will come after the election, and for now, we will not be able to come as we have election responsibilities.".

Whether it is in the high court or the Supreme Court there are stays on all the cases, he said, adding that "yesterday the stay was extended (in a case), but with power in their hands, what they (BJP) will do at what time we are not sure. By misusing official machinery they have targeted the Opposition party and Shivakumar earlier."

Shivakumar, who filed his nomination on April 17, has won from Kanakapura three times since 2008.

The ruling BJP has fielded a senior minister and its prominent Vokkaliga face R Ashoka from the segment to take on Shivakumar, the Congress's strongman from the community.

"They (BJP) have got someone from Bengaluru (Ashoka) who doesn't have any relationship with our constituency. In the Delhi press conference, they (BJP while announcing ticket) have said they will give 'takkar' (stiff fight) to D K Shivakumar. So we too have understood what all they may do. The people of Kanakapura will give them an answer on April 13 (the day of results). Let them do whatever they want, there is no question of us yielding," Suresh said.

Asked if the conspiracy was to not allow Shivakumar to contest polls, "by rejecting his nomination", Suresh said, "We have certain suspicions... However, all the records (along with the nomination papers) are correct.".

On whether Shivakumar would contest from Kanakapura if everything went as expected, he said, "Let's wait and watch ....I have given my B-form too.".

Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka. This is the second time he is representing the seat.

He had earlier said he was not interested in coming to state politics, when speculations were rife that he may be fielded from Ramanagara against JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

There had also been speculation that as a "retaliatory measure" to BJP fielding a strong candidate against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Ashoka is contesting. Shivakumar too had earlier hinted in this direction.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said the strategy beh­ind his younger brother DK Sure­sh filing his

nom­in­ation for the Kanakapura seat will unfold in a couple of days.

(With inputs from PTI)

