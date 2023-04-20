Home States Karnataka

Not a kingmaker, but will be king, says HDK  

Published: 20th April 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party will win in 123 constituencies in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections and form the government in the state. In an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Channapatna, said that all pre-poll surveys will be proven wrong once the results are out on May 13.

Asked if he will be the kingmaker after the polls in the event of a fractured mandate, Kumaraswamy replied in the negative, saying he will be the king. He said there was no question of a hung Assembly post May 13.

“Kannadigas are frustrated with the national parties and are looking up to the JDS,” he said, adding that the party will benefit from the prevailing political scenario in the state.  

Calling his party pro-farmer, he said schemes introduced by his government in the past will help the JDS get a comfortable majority.

Commenting on the present political landscape, Kumaraswamy said such large-scale party hopping was unexpected.

On murmurs that he was considering to fight from Mandya, he said, “We have a sitting MLA, and 2-3 able aspirants who can help JDS win Mandya. We are not here to challenge anyone... our workers will give a befitting reply.”

He also said that the issues related to Hassan ticket have been resolved and HD Revanna will work for the party candidate’s victory.  

Kumaraswamy also said that JD(S) is the only regional party in Karnataka that is equivalent to DMK in Tamil Nadu and BRS in Telangana.

