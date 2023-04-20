School days in Karnataka set to decrease by 26 days

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children studying in state syllabus schools will receive a huge boon as the number of school days will drastically decrease from last year.

As per guidelines issued by the Department of School Education on the coming academic year 2023-24, the number of school days for children will be reduced by 26 days. The guidelines stated that the total number of school days will be 244 compared to last year’s 270, of which only 180 days will be teaching days. These drastic change have been attributed to the pandemic and the lack of learning recovery programme this year.

To make up for the loss of learning that occurred over the pandemic, the academic year 2022-23 began earlier than usual, starting mid-May and overlapped on holidays, so that students could have extra teaching days.

However, with the department marking the programme as a success, from the coming academic year, the number of school days is being decreased to 244 days, with classes expected to begin from May 29.

According to the guidelines, May will have the lowest number of teaching days, with only three days, followed by October, which will have a total of six teaching days.

Of the total 244 days, 26 days will go towards assessments and tests, 24 days towards extracurricular activities, 10 days for local holidays, and four days for analysis work. This leaves around 180 days for teaching.

BENGALURU: Children studying in state syllabus schools will receive a huge boon as the number of school days will drastically decrease from last year. As per guidelines issued by the Department of School Education on the coming academic year 2023-24, the number of school days for children will be reduced by 26 days. The guidelines stated that the total number of school days will be 244 compared to last year’s 270, of which only 180 days will be teaching days. These drastic change have been attributed to the pandemic and the lack of learning recovery programme this year. To make up for the loss of learning that occurred over the pandemic, the academic year 2022-23 began earlier than usual, starting mid-May and overlapped on holidays, so that students could have extra teaching days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, with the department marking the programme as a success, from the coming academic year, the number of school days is being decreased to 244 days, with classes expected to begin from May 29. According to the guidelines, May will have the lowest number of teaching days, with only three days, followed by October, which will have a total of six teaching days. Of the total 244 days, 26 days will go towards assessments and tests, 24 days towards extracurricular activities, 10 days for local holidays, and four days for analysis work. This leaves around 180 days for teaching.