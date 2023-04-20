So far no one has helped us, say tribals stranded in Sudan

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the war of words between Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah continued over Kannadigas and Hakki Pikki tribals stranded in war-torn Sudan, the migrants said so far no help had come.

“We are seeing the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar and Siddaramaiah on Twitter, but so far no one has contacted us. All that the embassy told us is to stay put and not to venture out. But our basic needs are not being addressed,” Shandi Bannera, a Hakki Pikki tribal, told TNIE.

“We are 20 people staying in buildings next to each other. All shops are closed. So we purchased stocks of ration, but there is no water or electricity. A water tap, which was located 500 metres away from where we stay, which was our other source of water, now runs dry. We cannot go and even check as shelling is happening all around,” he said.

He is one of the many Hakki Pikki tribals who have gone from Karnataka and other parts of South India to Sudan. Shandi (27) had gone with his wife Pavitra nine months back to make a living by selling ayurvedic medicines and other items. Some others went as construction labourers.

Another stranded tribal said: “I had made a call to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre seeking help. But said the same thing as the MEA, which we already know. Our families are worried. We came here to make a living, but now all we want is to go back and never return.”

Satya, a relative of one of those stranded, said around 80 people from our hamlet from Hunsur went to Sudan. “We are trying everything we can to get them back now. We are worried as we do not know what will happen,” he said.

MINISTER PROMISES ALL HELP

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said he had directed senior officials in the Home Department to take all measures to protect the residents of Karnataka, stranded in Sudan. He said directions were also issued to state police chief Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to identify all the families whose members were stranded in Sudan and suggest all possible steps that can be taken for their early return. He also directed the officials to ensure that all measures are taken to reduce the stress and anxiety levels of the distressed people.

BENGALURU: As the war of words between Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah continued over Kannadigas and Hakki Pikki tribals stranded in war-torn Sudan, the migrants said so far no help had come. “We are seeing the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar and Siddaramaiah on Twitter, but so far no one has contacted us. All that the embassy told us is to stay put and not to venture out. But our basic needs are not being addressed,” Shandi Bannera, a Hakki Pikki tribal, told TNIE. “We are 20 people staying in buildings next to each other. All shops are closed. So we purchased stocks of ration, but there is no water or electricity. A water tap, which was located 500 metres away from where we stay, which was our other source of water, now runs dry. We cannot go and even check as shelling is happening all around,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He is one of the many Hakki Pikki tribals who have gone from Karnataka and other parts of South India to Sudan. Shandi (27) had gone with his wife Pavitra nine months back to make a living by selling ayurvedic medicines and other items. Some others went as construction labourers. Another stranded tribal said: “I had made a call to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre seeking help. But said the same thing as the MEA, which we already know. Our families are worried. We came here to make a living, but now all we want is to go back and never return.” Satya, a relative of one of those stranded, said around 80 people from our hamlet from Hunsur went to Sudan. “We are trying everything we can to get them back now. We are worried as we do not know what will happen,” he said. MINISTER PROMISES ALL HELP Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said he had directed senior officials in the Home Department to take all measures to protect the residents of Karnataka, stranded in Sudan. He said directions were also issued to state police chief Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to identify all the families whose members were stranded in Sudan and suggest all possible steps that can be taken for their early return. He also directed the officials to ensure that all measures are taken to reduce the stress and anxiety levels of the distressed people.