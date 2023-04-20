Home States Karnataka

So far no one has helped us, say tribals stranded in Sudan

All that the embassy told us is to stay put and not to venture out.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Some of the tribals from the Hakki Pikki community who are stranded in Sudan

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the war of words between Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah continued over Kannadigas and Hakki Pikki tribals stranded in war-torn Sudan, the migrants said so far no help had come.

“We are seeing the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar and Siddaramaiah on Twitter, but so far no one has contacted us. All that the embassy told us is to stay put and not to venture out. But our basic needs are not being addressed,” Shandi Bannera, a Hakki Pikki tribal, told TNIE. 

“We are 20 people staying in buildings next to each other. All shops are closed. So we purchased stocks of ration, but there is no water or electricity. A water tap, which was located 500 metres away from where we stay, which was our other source of water, now runs dry. We cannot go and even check as shelling is happening all around,” he said. 

He is one of the many Hakki Pikki tribals who have gone from Karnataka and other parts of South India to Sudan. Shandi (27) had gone with his wife Pavitra nine months back to make a living by selling ayurvedic medicines and other items. Some others went as construction labourers.  

Another stranded tribal said: “I had made a call to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre seeking help. But said the same thing as the MEA, which we already know. Our families are worried. We came here to make a living, but now all we want is to go back and never return.” 

Satya, a relative of one of those stranded, said around 80 people from our hamlet from Hunsur went to Sudan. “We are trying everything we can to get them back now. We are worried as we do not know what will happen,” he said. 

MINISTER PROMISES ALL HELP
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said he had directed senior officials in the Home Department to take all measures to protect the residents of Karnataka, stranded in Sudan.  He said directions were also issued to state police chief Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to identify all the families whose members were stranded in Sudan and suggest all possible steps that can be taken for their early return. He also directed the officials to ensure that all measures are taken to reduce the stress and anxiety levels of the distressed people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Siddaramaiah Hakki pikki tribals
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp