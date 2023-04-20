‘Will adapt with Congress ideology…(but) ties with RSS leaders will continue,' says Shettar

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

Despite having a strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh background, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP after a three-decade-long association with it to join Congress on April 16. His decision to quit BJP came after the latter denied him a ticket to contest from his Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

Now with the Congress, Shettar says his secular image and thoughts would make it easy for him to adapt with the Congress party’s ideology. In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Shettar, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket from the same HD Central constituency, speaks of his ties with the RSS, and that although he may not attend programmes of the Sangh, his relationship with its leaders will continue.

Excerpts:

What was the compelling reason for you to quit BJP?

Systematic efforts were there in the party to neglect me for the last several months. I was not even allowed to speak at the state executive meetings held every quarter. I wanted to raise the issue at the core committee meeting, but it is not being held regularly. When (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah was party president he used to ask the core committee to meet every month, but now they are being held once in three-four months. So I was unable to express my grievances. It was not taken seriously whenever I raised burning issues related to the party and the government.

The state leaders were not interested in exploiting my experience, and even the state in-charge Arun Singh never discussed party affairs with me. So I started feeling suffocated. In the meantime, a whisper campaign was started against me by Mahesh Tenginkai, who is now contesting from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment and who is a close associate of BJP generation secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh. I also brought it to the notice of the party leaders, but they were unresponsive. Later, I became impatient as everybody took me for granted.

About the whisper campaign against you ... Why didn’t you bring it to the notice of the top leaders of the party?

I wanted to tell it in the party forum. If I had gone directly to them, perceptions would have been built saying Shettar always come with complaints. Despite that, once I did try to inform Amit Shah about it. I also got an appointment to meet him and informed him that the party position is not good in Karnataka and that there were some problems with the government, too. But I was unable to speak everything as some other leaders were there. I again requested Shah for a personal meeting, and he did agree to it on some later day, but that day never arrived.

It is said that a senior RSS leader had given an indication six months ago. Is it true?

It is another kind of a whisper campaign. The Sangh has never been involved in political activities. I came to know that some ticket aspirants went to seek the blessings of some RSS leaders, and the latter had clarified that the question of Shettar not contesting the elections would not arise.

When did you made up your mind to quit the saffron party?

I was shocked when State Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan telephoned me to inform me that I would be denied the ticket. Is it the way to treat people who built and served the party for over three decades? I expressed my rejection of the party’s decision on his face, and said, ‘Do whatever you want, I will contest the election.’ Later national president JP Nadda called, and I gave him the same reply, and requested him to reconsider. Later, the party started negotiations and offered that somebody from my family would contest, and promised to make me a Rajya Sabha member. I clearly informed them that I don’t want to bring any of my family members into politics, and that I am also not interested in becoming an MP.

While the negotiations were happening, I informed Union Minister Pralahd Joshi that I would wait till April 14 and then take a decision. I had clearly informed them about a respectable exit and requested to be allowed to remain an MLA for six months. As the party was unable to respond, I took a clear stand on quitting BJP. If the central leadership had invited me a week or ten days earlier and informed me about its decision, I would have made up my mind. This all-of-a-sudden decision pained and disturbed me, and I decided to rebel against the party, whatever the consequences.

Why did you choose to join the Congress? Why not any other?

As I was thinking of alternatives, the Congress party sent feelers for talks. Initially, I did think of contesting as an independent, but later realised that since the BJP has a government at the Centre and in the state, they could have hammered me, my followers and workers. Moreover, the whole responsibility would be on me alone. So I chose a national party so that they (the BJP) could be confronted with a greater force. Also, I have no funds to launch a party like Janardhan Reddy or Yediyurappa did.

As you came from the Sangh and Hindutva background, will it not be difficult for you to get adjusted to the Congress party ideology?

My secular image and thoughts will make it easy for me to get adapted with the Congress party ideology, My thinking is maintaining harmony among communities and doing good for everybody, which is the same as the Grand Old Party. When I was the opposition leader and minister, I worked with leaders of all parties, and none spoke negatively about me then. So I will get adjusted to any system.

The Congress party is basically anti-RSS and anti-Hindutva ideology. In case the party leaders criticise the Sangh and its affiliated organisations, won’t you feel embarrassed?

My intention is to strive for the public good. I will not be party to what other leaders of the party say or criticise. It is not necessary to criticise the RSS day in day out if I am in the Congress party. If there is any such issue, I will speak then. I don’t want to create controversies by speaking on non-issues.

Will your association with RSS continue?

I may not attend the programmes of the Sangh, but my personal relationship with its leaders will continue. But I cannot say whether the relationship will continue or not. I don’t want to drag the RSS into my politics.

You pointed out that the State BJP is in the clutches of a few party members. But other parties say, the Central BJP too is in the grip of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. What is your take?

I don’t want to comment on the national leaders and affairs of the national BJP. As far as Modi and Shah are concerned, they have built the party. Why should I say anything about them? As far as Karnataka is concerned, (BJP) leaders here are taking advantage of Modi.

Despite having a strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh background, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP after a three-decade-long association with it to join Congress on April 16. His decision to quit BJP came after the latter denied him a ticket to contest from his Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. Now with the Congress, Shettar says his secular image and thoughts would make it easy for him to adapt with the Congress party’s ideology. In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Shettar, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket from the same HD Central constituency, speaks of his ties with the RSS, and that although he may not attend programmes of the Sangh, his relationship with its leaders will continue. Excerpts:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What was the compelling reason for you to quit BJP? Systematic efforts were there in the party to neglect me for the last several months. I was not even allowed to speak at the state executive meetings held every quarter. I wanted to raise the issue at the core committee meeting, but it is not being held regularly. When (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah was party president he used to ask the core committee to meet every month, but now they are being held once in three-four months. So I was unable to express my grievances. It was not taken seriously whenever I raised burning issues related to the party and the government. The state leaders were not interested in exploiting my experience, and even the state in-charge Arun Singh never discussed party affairs with me. So I started feeling suffocated. In the meantime, a whisper campaign was started against me by Mahesh Tenginkai, who is now contesting from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment and who is a close associate of BJP generation secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh. I also brought it to the notice of the party leaders, but they were unresponsive. Later, I became impatient as everybody took me for granted. About the whisper campaign against you ... Why didn’t you bring it to the notice of the top leaders of the party? I wanted to tell it in the party forum. If I had gone directly to them, perceptions would have been built saying Shettar always come with complaints. Despite that, once I did try to inform Amit Shah about it. I also got an appointment to meet him and informed him that the party position is not good in Karnataka and that there were some problems with the government, too. But I was unable to speak everything as some other leaders were there. I again requested Shah for a personal meeting, and he did agree to it on some later day, but that day never arrived. It is said that a senior RSS leader had given an indication six months ago. Is it true? It is another kind of a whisper campaign. The Sangh has never been involved in political activities. I came to know that some ticket aspirants went to seek the blessings of some RSS leaders, and the latter had clarified that the question of Shettar not contesting the elections would not arise. When did you made up your mind to quit the saffron party? I was shocked when State Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan telephoned me to inform me that I would be denied the ticket. Is it the way to treat people who built and served the party for over three decades? I expressed my rejection of the party’s decision on his face, and said, ‘Do whatever you want, I will contest the election.’ Later national president JP Nadda called, and I gave him the same reply, and requested him to reconsider. Later, the party started negotiations and offered that somebody from my family would contest, and promised to make me a Rajya Sabha member. I clearly informed them that I don’t want to bring any of my family members into politics, and that I am also not interested in becoming an MP. While the negotiations were happening, I informed Union Minister Pralahd Joshi that I would wait till April 14 and then take a decision. I had clearly informed them about a respectable exit and requested to be allowed to remain an MLA for six months. As the party was unable to respond, I took a clear stand on quitting BJP. If the central leadership had invited me a week or ten days earlier and informed me about its decision, I would have made up my mind. This all-of-a-sudden decision pained and disturbed me, and I decided to rebel against the party, whatever the consequences. Why did you choose to join the Congress? Why not any other? As I was thinking of alternatives, the Congress party sent feelers for talks. Initially, I did think of contesting as an independent, but later realised that since the BJP has a government at the Centre and in the state, they could have hammered me, my followers and workers. Moreover, the whole responsibility would be on me alone. So I chose a national party so that they (the BJP) could be confronted with a greater force. Also, I have no funds to launch a party like Janardhan Reddy or Yediyurappa did. As you came from the Sangh and Hindutva background, will it not be difficult for you to get adjusted to the Congress party ideology? My secular image and thoughts will make it easy for me to get adapted with the Congress party ideology, My thinking is maintaining harmony among communities and doing good for everybody, which is the same as the Grand Old Party. When I was the opposition leader and minister, I worked with leaders of all parties, and none spoke negatively about me then. So I will get adjusted to any system. The Congress party is basically anti-RSS and anti-Hindutva ideology. In case the party leaders criticise the Sangh and its affiliated organisations, won’t you feel embarrassed? My intention is to strive for the public good. I will not be party to what other leaders of the party say or criticise. It is not necessary to criticise the RSS day in day out if I am in the Congress party. If there is any such issue, I will speak then. I don’t want to create controversies by speaking on non-issues. Will your association with RSS continue? I may not attend the programmes of the Sangh, but my personal relationship with its leaders will continue. But I cannot say whether the relationship will continue or not. I don’t want to drag the RSS into my politics. You pointed out that the State BJP is in the clutches of a few party members. But other parties say, the Central BJP too is in the grip of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. What is your take? I don’t want to comment on the national leaders and affairs of the national BJP. As far as Modi and Shah are concerned, they have built the party. Why should I say anything about them? As far as Karnataka is concerned, (BJP) leaders here are taking advantage of Modi.