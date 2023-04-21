Home States Karnataka

BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken.

Published: 21st April 2023 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray.

The BRS, previously TRS, renamed itself in December last year to make a foray into national politics and it had toyed with the idea of contesting Karnataka elections.

However, it chose not to field candidates in the Assembly polls as JD(S) is its friend and also because it lacked adequate time to plan for fielding nominees in the elections, BRS sources said on Friday.

The party was not in favour of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning, the sources said, pointing out the efforts being made by BRS to gain a foothold in neighbouring Maharashtra.

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has so far addressed two rallies in Nanded region in Maharashtra and is slated to address a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) on April 24.

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken.

BRS is also concerned about the view that its campaign may benefit the BJP in Karnataka following a split in anti-BJP votes, the sources said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was in attendance in Hyderabad earlier for the events regarding the name change of TRS to BRS.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 election in Karnataka came to an end on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Karnataka Assembly elections JD(S)
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp