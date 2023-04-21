Home States Karnataka

Congress picks Adinarayana for Mulbagal

He collected the ‘B’ Form at night and was all set to file his papers on Thursday morning.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party, which sprung a surprise by replacing its candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon, seems to have yielded to the pressure by its Kolar candidate Kothuru G Manjunath and changed its candidate for Mulbagal (SC) seat on Thursday.

The party replaced BC Muddugangadhar with Kothuru’s aide Adinarayana, a former JDS leader. On Wednesday Dr Muddugangadhar was among the four candidates declared by the party. He collected the ‘B’ Form at night and was all set to file his papers on Thursday morning.

But Kothuru, who is in the Siddaramaiah camp, gave jitters to the party, saying that he will not file papers for the Kolar seat if the ticket for Mulbagal is not given to Adinarayana. After hectic discussions, Adinarayana was declared as party candidate for Mulbagal.

BJP Hebbal Assembly constituency candidate Katta Jagadish campaigns, as his father and former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu and former chief minister and MP DV Sadananda Gowda look on, in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

This came as a setback for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former union minister KH Muniyappa who were in favour of Dr Muddugangadhar, a former Youth Congress leader, who is also close to Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge.

“Dr Muddugangadhar, a political novice, failed to take Kothur into confidence and that resulted in this chaos,” a leader said.

Initially, Kothur said that he would not file papers for the Kolar seat if Mulbagal was not given to Adinarayana. The party leadership then asked Youth Congress leader Praveen Gowda to get ready to file his papers. But eventually, Kothur succeeded in his game plan. Kothur and Adinarayana filed their papers for Kolar and Mulbagal seats, respectively.

Final list
The Congress party unveiled its final list of five candidates on Thursday. It announced Mohammed Shalam (Raichur City), BV Rajeev Gowda (Sidlaghatta), S Anand Kumar (CV Raman Nagar SC seat), HP Sridhar Gowda (Arakalgudu), and Inayat Ali (Mangaluru City North).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Basavaraj Bommai Kothuru G Manjunath Mulbagal BC Muddugangadhar
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp