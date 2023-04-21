Karnataka: 'Corruption, inflation, incumbency going against ruling party'

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: At 92, Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa is the senior-most active politician contesting the State assembly elections 2023. Beating the heat, he’s set off on the campaign trail across Davangere South assembly constituency.

Shivashankarappa’s political journey, which began in 1994, has seen no break. He contested from Davangere City assembly constituency till 2004, and post delimitation in 2008, he is contesting for the sixth time from Davangere South.

Though ‘retirement’ is the key word this election season -- from former CM BS Yediyurappa, former DyCM KS Eshwarappa, former minister SA Ravindranath to Haladi Srinivas Shetty -- Shivashankarappa is showing no signs of taking the backseat. He is also president of All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha. In an exclusive interview with TNIE, he spoke about the age factor, reservation and fate of the Congress in the elections.

Since your first election, you must have seen changes in electoral politics. How do you see the 2023 election?

There have been a lot of changes in electoral politics. Voter participation is increasing with every election and this year, we are expecting a good turnout in spite of the summer. This is the beauty of our democracy.

At 92, what makes you want to contest elections?

I cannot deny the public, which has strong connections with my family. Their love and affection has forced me to contest elections. More importantly, my family works selflessly for the people of Davangere, be it during the Covid-19 pandemic, health service or financial support to poor students in the state and district. This has made the people bond with me. Another important reason is that the work of the public is done at any time, my doors are open for the public throughout the day.

Is the 2023 assembly election issue-driven?

Corruption charges, inflation and anti-incumbency are major issues going against the government. Along with this, guarantees given by the Congress, like 200 units of free power, 10kg of rice to BPL households, Rs 2000 to women of the family, unemployment allowance to diploma holders and graduates, will help the Congress. These schemes are meticulously planned and drafted by the think-tank of the party.

What are the prospects of the Congress?

A pro-Congress wave is blowing across the state, and Congress will form the government with an absolute majority.

Will the reservation announced by the government help BJP?

The reservation announced by the state government has no constitutional validity, and is just an election gimmick. Even the hike in reservation percentage for SCs and STs, creation of 2C and 2D sections don’t benefit those communities as they were done in the run-up to elections.

There is a complaint that you don’t visit the constituency regularly...

When work is done in a hassle-free manner, then how does this complaint arise? Moreover, I visit the constituency regularly and take stock of the situation. Along with this, strong grassroot level workers help me solve the problems of Davangere (South). BJP is making baseless allegations against me and my family.

Are there any problems in Davangere South?

As this is the old city, there are some problems and a majority of them are solved. The roads are narrow and cannot be widened. We are laying good roads within the limited possible opportunity.

There was an allegation that you and your son distributed gifts to voters much before elections were announced, and that they were seized.

These are baseless allegations made by BJP to tarnish our image, but people who know how we work and our services to society will vote for us. No doubt both of us will win with a good margin.

Is there any backlash from the minority community, which demanded the ticket from Davangere (South)?

I agree there is a sizable number of minority voters, but they are not sufficient to win the election. The time is not right for them to contest.

