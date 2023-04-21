Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC rejects DK Shivakumar's plea against CBI probe

The case involves inter-state investigation and huge benami transactions.

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday upheld the sanction granted by the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged corruption charges against KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Justice K Natarajan passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Shivakumar in 2020, questioning the permission given by the state government to the CBI to conduct a probe against him. The case involves inter-state investigation and huge benami transactions.

The state government gave sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019, to probe the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act as the assets of the accused are outside Karnataka.

The CBI contended that the accused has no right to choose or say which investigating agency should investigate him and consent under Section 6 of the Act does not require reasons to be passed while granting sanction.

