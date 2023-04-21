Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC upholds seizure of Rs.5,551 crore from Xiaomi for FEMA violation

The court said a petitioner need not be a citizen to challenge the fulcrum of Article 14, which gives a person the right to equality and equal protection before the law, the court observed.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a blow to Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi, the Karnataka high court on Friday rejected its writ petition challenging seizers of Rs 5,500 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Last year, ED accused the company of violating foreign exchange rules by parking money abroad under the guise of royalties and froze Rs 5,551 crore worth of Xiaomi assets. The agency said it was remitting foreign currency equivalent to Rs 5,551.27 crore to three entities - one Xiaomi Group firm and two US-based unrelated entities in the guise of royalty. However, the firm denies any wrongdoing. 

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition on merits while upholding the maintainability of the petition. The court noted that Xiaomi India’s challenge to the constitutional validity is not maintainable on grounds that it is violative of article 14 of the constitution, since article 14 is person-centric. “We are studying the matter and waiting for the written order. We’d like to reiterate that our operations in India are compliant with all local laws and regulations,” said a spokesperson of Xiaomi India.

The court said a petitioner need not be a citizen to challenge the fulcrum of Article 14, which gives a person the right to equality and equal protection before the law, the court observed. However, the court upheld the constitutional validity of section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), observing the section does not suffer from manifest arbitrariness. It granted the firm the option to appeal under section 37A (5) of the act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FEMA violation Xiaomi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp