Vishwanath gives up idea to join Congress for now

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC A H Vishwanath, who had arrived with much fanfare at the Congress office here to join the Grand Old Party in the run-up to the Assembly polls on Thursday, had to turn back owing to a legal hiccup.

As per advice from legal experts that he could lose his MLC post, with his term lasting until July 2026, due to the Anti-defection Act, Vishwanath did not join. He wanted to join the Congress keeping the MLC post, as the Governor did his nomination under literary quota. But since he had joined the BJP within six months after becoming the MLC, switching to another party is illegal, and attracts the Act, according to experts.

“Both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar had suggested to me, and I chose not to join the party. But I am independent to campaign for my choice of candidates. I am an MLC nominated by the Governor and I can support and criticise, but cannot join the party,” Vishwanath said, clarifying that he will not resign from the MLC’s post and will continue in it until his next move. Meanwhile, former minister B Somashekar joined the Congress after quitting the BJP.

