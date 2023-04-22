BJP complains against Congress over cash row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of the ruling BJP on Friday sought action against state Congress leaders, including KPCC president DK Shivakumar, for allegedly taking money from aspirant candidates to give them tickets to contest the May 10 Assembly polls.

In a complaint filed with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, BJP State Election Coordination Committee chairperson and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje stated that Shivakumar has gone on record and openly stated that the KPCC has collected money from ticket aspirants of the Congress.

“This is nothing but bribery under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also a grave violation of election laws and the Model Code of Conduct. They have collected money from each of the aspirants,” Shobha said, adding that the candidates who have paid bribes are also liable to be disqualified from the upcoming electoral process.

The BJP leader said that issuing ‘B Forms’ after taking money is illegal, and hence, all B Forms issued by the Congress to its candidates suffer from illegality and are liable to be rejected.

