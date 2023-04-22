Home States Karnataka

BL Santhosh tells cadres to get 1.5 crore votes to win Karnataka

He said the ground situation will change once PM Narendra Modi kickstarts his campaign on April 29.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (File Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP, which wants to come back to power to stop Congress from gaining ground ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has decided to focus on winning the most seats in Old Mysuru to take control of the state.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, touring Old Mysuru, told workers that the region should perform better than Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Madikeri, and Mangaluru that contribute a good chunk of seats to the party. But to come to power with an absolute majority, the Old Mysuru region should contribute in a big way as surveys are predicting 103 seats for BJP.

Ridiculing that they have not heard of agencies that have given 130 seats for Congress, he recalled that the surveys that had predicted over 130 seats for Congress in the previous election had gone wrong and BJP emerged as the single-largest party. He said the ground situation will change once PM Narendra Modi kickstarts his campaign on April 29.

Santhosh told a BJP digital workers’ meeting that the party needs 1.5 crore votes to win 133 seats in Karnataka and it would not be a big task as the party had secured 1.80 crore votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. 

On the Congress’ decision to scrap the new reservation policy increasing the quota to Vokkaligas, Lingayats and SC/STs, he asked KPCC chief DK Shiva Kumar whether the Congress would restore the 4% quota to Muslims.

Santhosh said CM Basavaraj Bommai had no confusion over contesting from Shiggaon. But, he said, referring to CLP leader Siddaramaiah, that a Mysuru (leader), who had gone to Badami and then went to Kolar, has finally returned to Varuna as he could not find a safe seat. Congress is sure of losing Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan because of infighting, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Lok Sabha polls Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 BL Santhosh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp