Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada tops state in PU with 95.33 pass percentage

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the results on Friday.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen a huge jump in pass percentage of over 10 in second-year pre-university (PU) examinations compared to last year’s results. This may be attributed to the introduction of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the results on Friday. The state recorded a pass percentage of 74.67. The pass percentages recorded in the last two years were 61.8 and 61.88, respectively.

The state recorded a huge jump in pass percentage of 12.79 this year. Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.33 in the state, Bengaluru Rural ninth with 83.04, Bengaluru South 10th with 82.3, and Bengaluru North 11th with 82.25.

Ananya KA of Alva’s PU College at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district topped the state by scoring 600/600 in the Commerce stream.

Last year, School Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that MCQs and grace marks would be introduced. Speaking to TNIE, KSEAB Director HN Gopalak­rishna said the move to introduce 20 MCQs could be the reason for the higher pass percentage.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada PU university exams
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp