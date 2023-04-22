Dakshina Kannada tops state in PU with 95.33 pass percentage

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen a huge jump in pass percentage of over 10 in second-year pre-university (PU) examinations compared to last year’s results. This may be attributed to the introduction of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the results on Friday. The state recorded a pass percentage of 74.67. The pass percentages recorded in the last two years were 61.8 and 61.88, respectively.

The state recorded a huge jump in pass percentage of 12.79 this year. Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.33 in the state, Bengaluru Rural ninth with 83.04, Bengaluru South 10th with 82.3, and Bengaluru North 11th with 82.25.

Ananya KA of Alva’s PU College at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district topped the state by scoring 600/600 in the Commerce stream.

Last year, School Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that MCQs and grace marks would be introduced. Speaking to TNIE, KSEAB Director HN Gopalak­rishna said the move to introduce 20 MCQs could be the reason for the higher pass percentage.

