Home States Karnataka

Dry lands to see adverse impact of rising temperatures

Similar readings and assessments were also found by the Karnataka State Climate Action Plan, said experts.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A goose walks across a dried bed of Lake Velence in Velence, Hungary on Aug. 11, 2022 (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rising temperatures have a drastic impact not just on citizens, but also on forest patches, especially the dry ones. Experts and officials said as per climatological and vegetation models, dry forests across India, including Karnataka, will be affected to a larger extent when compared to other forest patches. This means that the dry lands and forest patches will get more dry and will have more incidents of fire and regeneration will not happen. 

Similar readings and assessments were also found by the Karnataka State Climate Action Plan, said experts.  “The climate-induced factors are not manageable. There is a need to look at no regret strategies. Actions should be in harmony with nature. This is a matter of concern in Karnataka, as it has the second most arid land in India after Rajasthan,” said experts. 

Jagmohan Sharma, Director General, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, told The New Indian Express that the medium- and long-term range of effects on dry forest patches will be in the years 2035-2085. He said with global warming and climate change, precipitation quantity has increased. 
Experts pointed out that while governments are working on investments on structures and projects, not much focus is being given on investment in land and soil.

“The impact is already starting to be visible in the cropping and rainfall patterns. This is also effecting the forest patches and the biodiversity. Many studies are being undertaken on the Western and Eastern Ghat patches to know the effects on the evergreen and moist deciduous forests. The increased focus on construction and civil works in forests are showing an impact,” said experts.  

Earth Day
The day is observed annually on April 22, to draw attention and seek support for environmental protection. It was started in 1970. Today, over 193 countries observe the day. The theme this year is- Invest in Our Earth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rising temperatures Karnataka State Climate Action Plan Earth Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp