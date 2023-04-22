Dry lands to see adverse impact of rising temperatures

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rising temperatures have a drastic impact not just on citizens, but also on forest patches, especially the dry ones. Experts and officials said as per climatological and vegetation models, dry forests across India, including Karnataka, will be affected to a larger extent when compared to other forest patches. This means that the dry lands and forest patches will get more dry and will have more incidents of fire and regeneration will not happen.

Similar readings and assessments were also found by the Karnataka State Climate Action Plan, said experts. “The climate-induced factors are not manageable. There is a need to look at no regret strategies. Actions should be in harmony with nature. This is a matter of concern in Karnataka, as it has the second most arid land in India after Rajasthan,” said experts.

Jagmohan Sharma, Director General, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, told The New Indian Express that the medium- and long-term range of effects on dry forest patches will be in the years 2035-2085. He said with global warming and climate change, precipitation quantity has increased.

Experts pointed out that while governments are working on investments on structures and projects, not much focus is being given on investment in land and soil.

“The impact is already starting to be visible in the cropping and rainfall patterns. This is also effecting the forest patches and the biodiversity. Many studies are being undertaken on the Western and Eastern Ghat patches to know the effects on the evergreen and moist deciduous forests. The increased focus on construction and civil works in forests are showing an impact,” said experts.

Earth Day

The day is observed annually on April 22, to draw attention and seek support for environmental protection. It was started in 1970. Today, over 193 countries observe the day. The theme this year is- Invest in Our Earth.

BENGALURU: Rising temperatures have a drastic impact not just on citizens, but also on forest patches, especially the dry ones. Experts and officials said as per climatological and vegetation models, dry forests across India, including Karnataka, will be affected to a larger extent when compared to other forest patches. This means that the dry lands and forest patches will get more dry and will have more incidents of fire and regeneration will not happen. Similar readings and assessments were also found by the Karnataka State Climate Action Plan, said experts. “The climate-induced factors are not manageable. There is a need to look at no regret strategies. Actions should be in harmony with nature. This is a matter of concern in Karnataka, as it has the second most arid land in India after Rajasthan,” said experts. Jagmohan Sharma, Director General, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, told The New Indian Express that the medium- and long-term range of effects on dry forest patches will be in the years 2035-2085. He said with global warming and climate change, precipitation quantity has increased. Experts pointed out that while governments are working on investments on structures and projects, not much focus is being given on investment in land and soil.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The impact is already starting to be visible in the cropping and rainfall patterns. This is also effecting the forest patches and the biodiversity. Many studies are being undertaken on the Western and Eastern Ghat patches to know the effects on the evergreen and moist deciduous forests. The increased focus on construction and civil works in forests are showing an impact,” said experts. Earth Day The day is observed annually on April 22, to draw attention and seek support for environmental protection. It was started in 1970. Today, over 193 countries observe the day. The theme this year is- Invest in Our Earth.