Karnataka: After toppling HDK government in 2019, turncoats now asset-heavy

Many of them who had not declared their wife's assets earlier, have filed affidavits recently for the Assembly elections.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 12:40 PM

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: To topple the coalition government led by then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in 2019, these turncoats jumped to BJP from Congress and JDS. They are back in focus not only because they are contesting again on BJP tickets, but also their assets have increased manifold as many of them enjoyed plum positions in the BJP cabinet.

According to data available with TNIE, movable assets of most of the 11 turncoats have seen a jump, while others have invested in properties. Many of them have listed their assets in their wife’s names. For instance, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, whose movable assets was Rs 1.11 crore when he contested in 2018, is Rs 2.79 crore in 2023. Similarly, his immovable assets which was around Rs 52,81,000 is now Rs 1,66,60,480. Immovable assets belonging to Sudhakar’s wife shows it was Rs 1,17,63,871 in 2018 and soared to Rs 16,10,04,961 in just five years.

Mahesh Kumatahalli’s movable assets which was Rs 18,93,217 in 2018 increased to Rs 1,33,32,819, while movable assets of Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar which was Rs 67.83 lakh in 2018 became Rs 5.46 crore in 2023.

Many of them who had not declared their wife’s assets earlier, have filed affidavits recently for the Assembly elections.

One of them, BA Basavaraju, declared that his wife has Rs 56.57 lakh worth movable assets and Rs 21.57 crore worth immovable assets. Agriculture Minister BC Patil who had immovable assets of Rs3.12 crore in 2018, now has commercial complexes and houses worth Rs 19.60 crore in 2023.

The turncoats have attributed their asset amplification to salary hike and other benefits they are entitled to as members of the cabinet, but people doubt and have called it “benefits” of being turncoats.

