PM Modi calls up KS Eshwarappa, lauds his work in BJP

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday video called senior BJP leader and MLA KS Eshwarappa to acknowledge his contribution to BJP.

Later, Eshwarappa, who has retired from electoral politics, revealed to the media that he chose to quit as party national president JP Nadda, party in-charge for the Assembly election Dharmendra Pradhan and national general secretary BL Santhosh asked him to.

Eshwarappa shared the video of his conversation with Modi, who acknowledged the contributions of former CM BS Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa to BJP and expressed confidence that BJP will win this election. Eshwarappa replied saying the party would definitely win the elections, and sought the PM’s blessings. Modi also told Eshwarappa that he will meet him once he comes to Karnataka.

He said he was surprised when the PM called him. “He congratulated and appreciated me. He said the party will win in Shivamogga. I told him I was happy that he called an ordinary worker. His phone call has inspired me. We will win Shivamogga city and also the state,” Eshwarappa said.

On his retirement, he said, “I received a call from the party central leadership. Pradhan, Santhosh and Nadda directed me to retire from electoral politics. I didn’t even wait 10 minutes and wrote a letter to the party chief. I realised later that my decision evoked a good response.”

Eshwarappa clarified that he has not retired from politics but only from electoral politics. “I will continue my party organisational work throughout my life,” he said.

