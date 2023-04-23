Awareness drive at Bengaluru's Lalbagh aims to up poll percentage   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To create awareness among voters on the need to exercise their franchise in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, a walkathon and street plays were held at Lalbagh on Saturday morning.

Special Commissioner of Finance and Zonal Commissioner Jayaram Raipur, who flagged off the walkathon that started at Lalbagh east gate on Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road (Double Road), went inside the park and ended at the west gate.

Stating that the voting percentage in Benglauru South was around 52%, Raipur said, “We have been doing a lot of activities to create awareness among the voters to cast their votes in the Assembly elections. We wish to increase the polling percentage to at least 60%. We created awareness among the walkers and visitors to Lalbagh through the walkathon and street plays”.

He also called upon the youth to come and vote in large numbers.“There are more than 500 young voters in Vijaya College in Bengaluru South Zone. We will be visiting a majority of the colleges in the area to create awareness among the young voters to cast their votes on May 10,” he added.

“Along with the colleges, we will also focus on offices and other prominent places to create awareness on voting,” said Raipur. People also took an oath to vote on May 10.

Voting awareness drives were also held for apartment dwellers and a walkathon involving college students at Pattegarpalya falling under the Govindarajnagar Assembly constituency.

