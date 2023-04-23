Home States Karnataka

Can Bommai, BS Yediyurappa quell rebellion?

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa in conversation.

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa in conversation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ostensibly managed to keep party-hoppers including ministers V Somanna, Narayana Gowda and others in the saffron camp. 

Now, the BJP's high command is expecting the same from state leaders. They have apparently asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa to quell rebellion in several constituencies after the party declared their official candidates. 

In Tumakuru, former minister Sogadu Shivanna, who has filed his nomination papers to as an independent candidate, is likely to mar the prospects of the incumbent MLA and party candidate GB Jyothi Ganesh. Similarly, Arun Kumar Puthila in Puttur will be fighting against the official candidate Asha Thimmappa, former MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Madal Mallikarjun against HS Shivakumar in Channagiri, and Chikkanagoudar in Kundgol against MR Patil.

The cold war between Tumakuru Lok Sabha member GS Basavaraj and Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy is also likely to hit the chances of the latter. “Madhu Swamy is not my direct opponent in the contest, but JDS’ B Suresh Babu,” said Kirankumar who has the backing of Basavaraj, sources said.

