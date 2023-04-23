Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital for exhaustion

In a statement to the media, Kumaraswamy said, “I will rejoin the election campaign after getting some rest.”

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Senior JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy were rushed to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road after he complained of exhaustion and fever. In a statement to the media, Kumaraswamy said, “I will rejoin the election campaign after getting some rest.”

He also urged party workers not to panic. 

“Kumaraswamy has toured Karnataka extensively during the party’s Pancharatna Yatre and later for campaigning. He has not had rest and was travelling without a break. He is taking rest following medical advice,” sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumaraswamy JDS fever exhaustion
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp