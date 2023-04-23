HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital for exhaustion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy were rushed to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road after he complained of exhaustion and fever. In a statement to the media, Kumaraswamy said, “I will rejoin the election campaign after getting some rest.”

He also urged party workers not to panic.

“Kumaraswamy has toured Karnataka extensively during the party’s Pancharatna Yatre and later for campaigning. He has not had rest and was travelling without a break. He is taking rest following medical advice,” sources said.

