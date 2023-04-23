Karnataka: ‘Barefoot’ BJP candidate has immovable assets worth over Rs 7 crores

By Express News Service

UDUPI: BJP candidate in Byndoor assembly constituency Gururaj Gantihole has practiced walking barefoot for the last 20 years. He is touted as a simple politician by the party cadre and supporters. Gururaj says that there is no need to accord any special admiration towards his habit of walking barefoot as he always walks barefoot everywhere. He says that it is to keep himself conscious and aware of the difficulties people face, and that practice reminds him time and again his duties to work to resolve the issues of the people in society. Gururaj had initially worked as RSS pracharak in Kodagu and then moved to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Gururaj however has declared his immovable assets in the affidavit he filed to ECI worth Rs 7.28 crore. Gururaj has 45 per cent share in a cashew firm in Kumta taluk, and for that, he purchased the land by paying Rs 89.64 lakh in 2012 and he further invested Rs 2.56 crore in the same firm to develop it. Now the approximate value of his share in the firm is Rs 7.28 crore. His individual liability stood at Rs 1.64 crore.

Gururaj Gantihole became a BJP candidate from Byndoor constituency after incumbent MLA B M Sukumar Shetty of the party was denied a ticket. In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Gantihole mentioned that he has immovable assets worth Rs 32.7 lakh (individual capacity) and 45 per cent share in a firm worth Rs 7.2 crore.

While Gantihole has movable assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, his spouse Anuradha Shetty has assets worth Rs 18.7 lakh. 42-year-old Gantiholi, has liabilities of Rs 1.6 crore (individual capacity) and Rs 9.1 crore (firm liability). Gantihole has also mentioned in his affidavit that he was convicted by a court on charges of dishonour of cheque and was imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh and in default he had to undergo simple imprisonment of six months. However, the verdict of the lower court has stayed and the matter is posted for argument by the additional district and sessions court in Kundapura.

