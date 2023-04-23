Karnataka elections 2023: Rahul takes a dig at BJP for 'buying' Congress MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked BJP for trying to buy BJP MLAs at a rally here. He said BJP will only get 40 seats in the upcoming elections, hinting at the allegation that the party takes a 40% commission for clearing bills of contractors.

Addressing a mega rally after a road show on account of Basaveshwara Jayanti in Vijayapura on Sunday, he said while the Congress believes in Basavanna’s ideology of unity, the BJP and the RSS believe in dividing the nation based on religion.

Stating that one of the prominent principles of Basavanna was to divide the nation's wealth among the poor and needy, he said that the BJP is distributing the nation’s wealth to only a few corporate giants such as Adani.

"I have tried to read and learn about Basaveshwara, and I found nowhere that he ever said that national wealth should go to only a few rich people. But BJP is doing so by handing over public sector units to Adani”, he said.

Claiming that the Congress has given assurances to the people by getting inspired by Basavanna’s ideologies, Gandhi said that the guarantee card of the party for the people of Karnataka is based on the principles of equality and helping needy people.

Referring to the allegation of the BJP government taking 40% commission in clearing the bills of the contractors, Gandhi said Basavanna nowhere he said that public money should be looted in the form of commission.

Alleging that this 40% commission money is being used by the BJP to purchase the MLAs and topple the Congress government, he said that the BJP will not be successful in Karnataka after the assembly polls.

“BJP will not purchase our MLAs because Congress will be forming the government with 150 seats, while the BJP which is taking 40% commission will get only 40 seats in the election”, he said.

Accusing the Modi government of not publicizing the caste census, he said that only the caste census can tell the exact population of different communities.

“I am challenging Modi to make the census public. We will first pressurize the Modi government to make it public, if he fails to do so, then we will do it when we will come to the power”, he said.

He also demanded the Modi government remove the cap of 50% reservation and give reservations based on the population of each community.

All the Congress candidates of eight assembly segments, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, AICC General Secretary, K. C. Venugopal and prominent Congress leaders were present at the event.

VIJAYAPURA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked BJP for trying to buy BJP MLAs at a rally here. He said BJP will only get 40 seats in the upcoming elections, hinting at the allegation that the party takes a 40% commission for clearing bills of contractors. Addressing a mega rally after a road show on account of Basaveshwara Jayanti in Vijayapura on Sunday, he said while the Congress believes in Basavanna’s ideology of unity, the BJP and the RSS believe in dividing the nation based on religion. Stating that one of the prominent principles of Basavanna was to divide the nation's wealth among the poor and needy, he said that the BJP is distributing the nation’s wealth to only a few corporate giants such as Adani.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I have tried to read and learn about Basaveshwara, and I found nowhere that he ever said that national wealth should go to only a few rich people. But BJP is doing so by handing over public sector units to Adani”, he said. Claiming that the Congress has given assurances to the people by getting inspired by Basavanna’s ideologies, Gandhi said that the guarantee card of the party for the people of Karnataka is based on the principles of equality and helping needy people. Referring to the allegation of the BJP government taking 40% commission in clearing the bills of the contractors, Gandhi said Basavanna nowhere he said that public money should be looted in the form of commission. Alleging that this 40% commission money is being used by the BJP to purchase the MLAs and topple the Congress government, he said that the BJP will not be successful in Karnataka after the assembly polls. “BJP will not purchase our MLAs because Congress will be forming the government with 150 seats, while the BJP which is taking 40% commission will get only 40 seats in the election”, he said. Accusing the Modi government of not publicizing the caste census, he said that only the caste census can tell the exact population of different communities. “I am challenging Modi to make the census public. We will first pressurize the Modi government to make it public, if he fails to do so, then we will do it when we will come to the power”, he said. He also demanded the Modi government remove the cap of 50% reservation and give reservations based on the population of each community. All the Congress candidates of eight assembly segments, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, AICC General Secretary, K. C. Venugopal and prominent Congress leaders were present at the event.