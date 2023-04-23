Home States Karnataka

This Basava Jayanti, BJP, Cong set to woo Lingayats

CM Basavaraj Bommai will garland the statue of Basaveshwara in the city before launching BJP’s roadshow at Yelahanka.

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the scrutiny of nomination papers ending, major political parties are set to launch their campaign blitzkrieg for the Assembly polls in the state. To start with, the BJP and Congress are set to make Basava Jayanti on Sunday a special event this time to woo the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in their favour.

CM Basavaraj Bommai will garland the statue of Basaveshwara in the city before launching BJP’s roadshow at Yelahanka. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Gadag and Haveri districts, considered a Lingayat heartland. He will take part in the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kudalasangama. 

His visit will be a morale booster to a section of the community and its leaders, including former CM Jagadish Shettar and former DCM Laxman Savadi, who have joined Congress, according to political pundits.

It is an attempt to woo the community which has drifted away from the Congress after the “disgraceful” removal of Veerendra Patil as CM in 1990 by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi, they said. After the Kudalasangama event, Rahul will take part in a roadshow at Vijayapura. 

On Monday, he will interact with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg. He will participate in “Yuva Samvad” in Gadag before taking part in a rally in Hangal. The CM will address rallies in Yelahanka, Doddaballapura, Nelamangala, Tumakuru, Gubbi, Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Arasikere, Kadur and Davanagere.

RAHUL HOMELESS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (pic) handing over the keys of his 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow to a CPWD official after vacating the bungalow following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, in New Delhi on Saturday

“I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10, Janpath for some time and then find some other way,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Veerashaiva-Lingayat Assembly polls Karnataka assembly elections 2023
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp