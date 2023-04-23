This time it will not be a cakewalk for Zameer in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet Assembly constituency, located in the heart of Bengaluru, cries for attention. The segment, which has a mixed composition of slum pockets and affluent areas, is riddled with many issues. It lacks civic amenities and has been in the news over communal tension related to Eigdah Maidan rights and the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi on the grounds.

The prominent Muslim face -- Zameer Ahmed Khan from Congress, who has been representing the constituency since 2005, is facing anti-incumbency, while BJP has fielded retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao. It does not look like it is going to be a cakewalk for Zameer this time.

Purushothaman, a daily-wager and resident of Anjanappa Garden, said, “Half of the constituency comprises slum pockets, like Anjanappa Garden, Siddarathanagar, Chalawadipalya, Goripalya, Jagjivanram Nagar and others that have overflowing drains and garbage dumps. We get piped water mixed with sewage and repeated complaints have been in vain.”

Sharath Kumar KP, a resident of Old Guddadahalli, complained that the residents are scared to step out at night as unemployed youth under the influence of alcohol and drugs waylay people and snatch valuables. The police should patrol here more, he added.

He said communal harmony should be maintained. Zameer gives cash to the needy for their healthcare, education and other needs. But there are thousands of poor people in the constituency and not all of them can go and stand in front of his house for money, he added. “As an MLA, his focus should be on eliminating poverty, instead of offering money which is a temporary solution. Also, those who receive financial aid never speak against the MLA nor raise their voice against issues dogging the constituency” he added.

The historic KR Market falls within the constituency and though visited by hundreds of people every day, it has been maintained shabbily. The market is ringed by huge garbage dumps that emit a foul smell.

BJP candidate Bhaskar Rao said Chamarajpet is ready for change. “From 2005, the constituency which is in the heart of the city, is riddled with poverty, overflowing drainage and crimes. It lacks all basic amenities. Even the remotest villages may have better government schools and hospitals than Chamarajpet. Crime is closely connected with poverty,” he added.

He said he has a vision for the constituency and if elected, his first priority would be to improve sanitation and to provide clean drinking water, apart from improving schools and hospitals. He claimed that people will put an end to the prevailing misrule and misgovernance by electing BJP.

