Home States Karnataka

Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Ramya back after hiatus, to campaign in Mandya

Meanwhile, Mandya Member of Parliament-actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has acted in over 200 films, is expected to campaign for the BJP with the ‘Sandalwood queen’. 

Published: 24th April 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Mandya and actor Ramya aka Divya Spandana will be campaigning for Congress candidates in Mandya assembly segments, where the Congress had lost all seats to the JDS in 2018. The regional party had come up trumps in all seven assembly segments. 

Ramya, who was on a sabbatical, has returned to strengthen the Congress campaign over the next few weeks in Mandya and adjoining areas.

Looking at the 2018 performance, the Congress had lost Malavalli to the Janata Dal (Secular) by nearly 28,000 votes, Maddur by about 55,000 votes, Srirangapatna by 43,000 votes, Nagamangala by about 47,000 votes and KR Pet by about 17,000 votes. The Congress will have a tough task, but in KR Nagar, where it lost by a mere 1,800 votes, there is a lot of expectation that some hard work will yield results.

The Congress will be backing Sarvodaya Karnataka Party and needs to increase its vote share by about 23,000 votes.  “Ramya is our star campaigner. The party unit will decide where she will campaign. Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders are also expected to campaign in important districts,’’ Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said. 

Former minister B Somashekar, who had represented Malavalli four times on a Janata Party and Janata Dal tickets, and who joined the Congress, said, “I am confident of the Congress doing well in Malavalli, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Maddur and am hopeful of good results in KR Pet and Melukote. Janata Dal (Secular) numbers are expected to reduce. It is good that Ramya will be campaigning in Mandya.’’     
Meanwhile, Mandya Member of Parliament-actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has acted in over 200 films, is expected to campaign for the BJP with the ‘Sandalwood queen’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divya Spandana Mandya assembly Congress JDS
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp