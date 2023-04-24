Karnataka assembly elections: Nature plays big role, keeps campaigning low-key in Hanur

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: It is nature that has determined campaigning in the Hanur Assembly constituency, where a lot of the villages are on forest fringes. Apart from the scorching sun, it is the movement of wild animals during evenings that has kept campaigning low-key ahead of the Assembly elections.

Candidates and leaders are out seeking votes only till 12 noon as the region becomes extremely hot beyond that point. In the evenings, it is the constant movement of elephants, leopards and wild boas that keep leaders indoors.

Hanur, the taluk headquarters of Chamarajanagar district, is surrounded by hills and has over 200 villages on the fringes of thick forests. Some of the villages that are close to the thicket are Ramapura, Lokkanahalli, Bylore, Odeyarpalya, Martahalli, Ajjipura, Bandalli, Mee Yum and Poonacha.

Till a few years ago, prominent political leaders were scared to visit the area as it was the favourite hunting ground of notorious forest brigand Veerappan. The threat of abduction by the outlaw had kept candidates and prominent leaders away from these villages that were often visited by him.

The area has remained backward and has not seen much development. “Bad roads and connectivity are major issues that prevent leaders from campaigning here. Driving our vehicles on these roads costs us Rs 2,000-4000 in repairs. This year, campaigning is not happening in full scale and leaders too are not doling out assurances to voters,” said Mutthu, an auto driver in Odakehalli village near Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Another voter Cheluva said the forest has dried up and the temperature is high, keeping people indoors. Frequent sightings of elephants, leopards and wild boars in the evenings too have stopped political leaders from full-fledged campaigning, he said.

Mani, a local leader from Martahalli, said they are in touch with party workers and panchayat members over the phone and have requested them to take care of campaigning as many top leaders have not visited these villages because of the rising temperature. Campaigning, however, will pick up if the area receives showers that will fill water holes, preventing wild animals from venturing out of forests, he added.

