Karnataka polls: Shettar meets Rahul, discusses issues related to Lingayats

According to informed Congress sources, Rahul and Shettar discussed several issues related to the Lingayat community and also the highlights of BJP’s poll planning in Karnataka.

Published: 24th April 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:54 AM

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi on Sunday.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka, landed in Hubballi on Sunday. He was welcomed at the airport by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress. The duo held a meeting before Rahul left for Vijayapura district to attend election rallies.

According to informed Congress sources, Rahul and Shettar discussed several issues related to the Lingayat community and also the highlights of BJP’s poll planning in Karnataka. “Shettar requested Rahul to restrain Congress leaders from making statements against Lingayat leaders. Rahul was keen to know about the importance of the Lingayat community and their role in election politics. Congress has nominated Lingayats in over 50 seats and Rahul is likely to campaign in Hubballi for Shettar,” said a Congress leader from Hubballi.  

Meanwhile, Shettar has dismissed the impact of the RSS team which is said to be camping in Hubballi to campaign against him. “The team will not be familiar with the local conditions and by the time they comprehend it, the elections will be over,” he said.

Shettar expressed confidence in winning the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat. “Negative campaigning that is being carried out against me on various platforms will have no impact on poll results. Candidate’s good work will influence the outcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul will continue his poll campaign in Belagavi, Gadag and Haveri districts on Monday. After finishing an interactive session with farmers in Ramdurg of Belagavi district, the former MP will interact with youth at Gadag town on Monday.  In this Yuva Samvada, 2,000 youngsters, including new voters, will interact with the Congress leader. Rahul will leave for Delhi after addressing a public rally at Hangal in Haveri district.

