Ticket-size message on polls by Karnataka state road transport corporation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has joined the race in creating about voting for the Assembly elections.

Passengers who buy tickets on KSRTC buses will get to read the message in Kannada - ‘Do not forget to cast your vote on May 10. Voting is your right’ at the end of each ticket. This way, the bus corporation is trying to create awareness about voting among lakhs of passengers who travel every day on KSRTC buses.

Speaking to TNIE, KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is creating voting awareness among Bengalureans by using loudspeakers mounted onto auto-tippers that go to every street to collect garbage. Every day, more than 20 lakh people use KSRTC buses. We want to create awareness among our passengers on the importance of voting and started printing a line on paper tickets, asking people to vote”.

“We are happy to be a part of the awareness campaign. Voting is the fundamental right of every citizen and it is our duty to remind them to exercise their franchise,” he added. He added that the bus corporation has been doing its bit to create awareness about elections among voters. Kumar said that the voting awareness campaign will continue till the elections are over.

