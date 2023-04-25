Karnataka polls: Cheap fuel, uniform tax; Rahul sings promise ‘raga’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, assured people on Monday that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, the government will reduce fuel prices and roll out a uniform tax policy.

Addressing a rally in Ramdurg near Belagavi, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has not reduced fuel prices despite declining international market rates.

At a political rally in Hangal on Monday; Rahul greets party workers | EXPRESS

During an interactive session with farmers, Rahul said that the people and farmers should ensure that the “40 per cent’’ state government does not win more than 40 seats in the Assembly elections, and appealed to the gathering to vote for Congress for an able government.

He stressed that the party should aim for at least 150 seats, which was also reiterated by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, to prevent BJP from toppling the government.

“As soon as Congress forms the government, we will not only hold discussions with farmers on fixing suitable prices for their produce but also work on effective agriculture programmes,’’ he said.

He pointed out that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has implemented its promises, and added that the central government has introduced various GST slabs. “The Congress government will implement a uniform tax policy if it comes to power at the Centre,’’ he assured.

