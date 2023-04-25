Karnataka polls: Voting for JDS means voting for Cong, says Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

ALUR (HASSAN DISTRICT): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday campaigned in the Janata Dal (Secular) bastion of Hassan. At a roadshow, Shah urged voters to reject the JDS and elect at least 4 BJP MLAs from the district.

Indirectly calling the JDS the Congress ‘B team’, Shah said that a vote for the regional party is a vote for the Grand Old Party. Vote for the BJP and strengthen the hands of PM, Narendra Modi, he told the voters.

He urged voters to elect BJP Sakleshpur candidate Cement Manjunath to develop the constituency in all sectors. In Alur, Shah took out a road show for 3km where thousands of people from neighbouring villages gathered on either side of the main road.

