Modi, Yogi, Bommai to launch BJP’s special poll blitz in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s central and state leaders are all set to launch the party’s two-day “Vishesha Mahaprachara Abhiyana” (special campaign) in all 224 Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 98 central and 150 state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, will take part in the campaign, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters here on Monday.

As part of the campaign, leaders will hold roadshows, meetings, door-to-door visits and other events. They will also interact with local leaders, including from various communities, beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and programmes and visit temples and mutts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have already launched their campaign. Last month, BJP organised a “Booth Vijaya” campaign in which party workers highlighted the development projects implemented by the state and union governments. Now, they will reach out to voters with an appeal to vote for the candidates of the party. “We aim at winning 150 seats,” he said.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said the party leaders and workers will also visit the colonies of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and speak about the changed reservation policy of the BJP government in the state. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adithyanath will tour coastal Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka regions for four days. Shah will campaign in 35 to 40 constituencies. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandavya and others will also campaign.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karandlaje said, “He speaks about poverty, but doesn’t know what it is. Despite ruling the country for 60 years, Congress could not eradicate poverty.”

