National Quantum Mission to last 8 years, to not rely on outside tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Akhilesh Gupta, in-charge of the National Quantum Mission (NQM), said that NQM will be the first Indian mission to rely completely on Indian research and technology. On April 19, the Union Cabinet green-lit Rs 6,003 crore for NQM, which is being headed by the Department of Science and Technology, in order to aid in the development and research of quantum technology. As a part of this, Dr Gupta, who is also Secretary of, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), DST, and several prominent quantum physicists and scientists involved in the mission, spoke on how NQM will benefit the society at the Raman Research Institute on Monday.

NQM is an eight-year mission that will focus on everything quantum-related, from its initial development to its use in industries. “This is the only mission in the country so far, where the technology is not taken from any advanced countries. For all national missions, we borrow technology that has already been developed and is adopted here. However, this is the only mission where we will develop the technology ourselves. This will require time. It is easy to get technology from other countries and adopt it here, which takes a much shorter time,” said Dr Gupta.

The NQM will focus on four verticals of quantum technology - quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices. In this direction, there are several thematic hubs (T-hubs) that will be set up across the country. “All four verticals are relevant, so we are thinking of creating these thematic hubs, or T-hubs. Each vertical will be steered by one institution. However, this does not mean we will work with only one institute for each vertical. It will be a consortium approach, wherein several institutions will be involved, but one institution, depending on its strength, will steer it,” he said.

The need for research into quantum technology has been growing, especially due to its potential for applications across all sectors. “We realised there was a potential technology that is fortunately not being taken up by even advanced countries... This is an advantageous area where India can also pitch in, become globally relevant and join in global leadership in this area, which has enormous applications, in every sector,” said Dr Gupta.

