Karnataka polls: Priyanka tries her hands at making crisp dosas at restaurant in Mysuru

After having idli and dosa, Vadra expressed her desire to learn the tricks of making dosa. The restaurant owner readily agreed and took her to the kitchen.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Randeep Surjewala and others at a dosa shop during her visit to the poll-bound Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MYSURU: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a break from her busy election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday and learnt some basics of making dosas at a restaurant here.

Accompanied by Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, party General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala along with a few others, she went to one of the oldest food joints in Mysuru -- Mylari Hotel -- for breakfast.

After having idli and dosa, Vadra expressed her desire to learn the tricks of making dosa. The restaurant owner readily agreed and took her to the kitchen.

While she was successful in pouring batter on the tawa to make a set of dosas and spreading it to the right shape, at least two of them were charred after she apparently failed to flip them on time, leading to bursts of laughter by people around her.

Later, Vadra thanked the restaurant owner and his family and took a selfie with them.

