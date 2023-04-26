PM Modi to virtually interact with 50 lakh BJP workers in poll-bound Karnataka on April 27

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi will hold a live virtual interaction with 50 lakh BJP workers from Karnataka on April 27, said Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday.

In each of 58,112 booths, televisions will be put to telecast the interaction, she said, adding that 24 lakh party workers have downloaded the NaMo app through which one can interact with the PM.

There will be seating arrangements for a thousand people in each district-level booth. “Modi will interact with party workers from at least 15 districts. For the first time, so many people are taking part in an interaction,” she added.

Since candidates are unable to reach houses of voters, party workers have been asked to visit their houses at least twice or thrice, and inform them about the development works undertaken by the double-engine government, she said.

