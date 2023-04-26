Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah are silent on graft: AICC president

The AICC chief said the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls are crucial to the country to protect democracy and the Constitution.  

Published: 26th April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he was encouraging corrupt people despite his slogan ‘Na khaunga na khane dunga’.

Addressing the media here, Kharge said that Karnataka was known for good governance, development and investments but the state has lost these tags now.

“The contractors association and aided schools association have written letters to the president, governor, PM and Lokayuka about corruption. What else evidence do you need? Because of rampant corruption, people have decided to remove the present government,” he said.

Kharge also questioned the silence of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the corruption issue. He also questioned their silence on BJP poaching Opposition legislators and using ED and CBI raids to arm-twist them.  

Mocking at the double-engine government, Kharge said the 40% engine has derailed and another engine will also derail soon.  Claiming that 2.70 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Karnataka, Kharge alleged that the BJP government did not fill them as 50% of the jobs will go to SC/STs and OBCs and since they cannot recruit the people they want. In the last nine years, he said the state did not receive any investments from the Centre. “The state gets just 10% of the GST in return,” he said.

The AICC chief said the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls are crucial to the country to protect democracy and the Constitution.  

Later, addressing a Congress workers’ convention, Kharge accused the PM of instigating BJP MPs against him in the Rajya Sabha when he raised the Adani issue.  “So he (Modi) gestured to his MPs to create a ruckus in the Parliament. Half of my speech was removed from the records though I did not utter any unparliamentary word,” he said. 

“I only asked why a few industrialists and businessmen are encouraged and why there is no level playing field for all. I wanted to know why the PM takes Adani along with him on official foreign tours and introduces him to foreign leaders and helps him to get him business,” he said.

Stating that Adani got contracts of airports and ports out of turn and despite his company not having any experience in those fields, Kharge said the investments of Adani went up from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 2 lakh crores in just two-and-a-half years. “How did that jadhoo happen? Give that jadhoo ka chadi to all so that let all become rich,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi Amit Shah
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp