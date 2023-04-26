PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah are silent on graft: AICC president

Express News Service

MANGALURU: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he was encouraging corrupt people despite his slogan ‘Na khaunga na khane dunga’.

Addressing the media here, Kharge said that Karnataka was known for good governance, development and investments but the state has lost these tags now.

“The contractors association and aided schools association have written letters to the president, governor, PM and Lokayuka about corruption. What else evidence do you need? Because of rampant corruption, people have decided to remove the present government,” he said.

Kharge also questioned the silence of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the corruption issue. He also questioned their silence on BJP poaching Opposition legislators and using ED and CBI raids to arm-twist them.

Mocking at the double-engine government, Kharge said the 40% engine has derailed and another engine will also derail soon. Claiming that 2.70 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Karnataka, Kharge alleged that the BJP government did not fill them as 50% of the jobs will go to SC/STs and OBCs and since they cannot recruit the people they want. In the last nine years, he said the state did not receive any investments from the Centre. “The state gets just 10% of the GST in return,” he said.

The AICC chief said the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls are crucial to the country to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Later, addressing a Congress workers’ convention, Kharge accused the PM of instigating BJP MPs against him in the Rajya Sabha when he raised the Adani issue. “So he (Modi) gestured to his MPs to create a ruckus in the Parliament. Half of my speech was removed from the records though I did not utter any unparliamentary word,” he said.

“I only asked why a few industrialists and businessmen are encouraged and why there is no level playing field for all. I wanted to know why the PM takes Adani along with him on official foreign tours and introduces him to foreign leaders and helps him to get him business,” he said.

Stating that Adani got contracts of airports and ports out of turn and despite his company not having any experience in those fields, Kharge said the investments of Adani went up from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 2 lakh crores in just two-and-a-half years. “How did that jadhoo happen? Give that jadhoo ka chadi to all so that let all become rich,” he said.

