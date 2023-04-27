IISc, UK publisher in pact for easy text access

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the first institute in the country to collaborate with the UK-based Company of Biologists, a not-for-profit publisher, to make access to research articles easier. The company of Biologists runs a read and publish open access initiative that began in 2004, with collaborations that span over 600 institutions in over 40 countries. The initiative allows institutions that sign up access to five biology and biomedical journals, as well as unlimited and free publishing of research articles. "We believe that immediate and free availability of high-quality research helps us to achieve our mission of advancing excellence in the biological and biomedical sciences worldwide," the publisher said. IISc will allow easier access to research articles, some even dating back to 1853, and publishing of research articles. As part of the collaboration, the institute has been given access to five journals - 'Development', 'Journal of Cell Science', 'Journal of Experimental Biology', 'Disease Models & Mechanisms', and 'Biology Open'. Corresponding authors from IISc can publish their own research articles in these journals without needing to pay any kind of article processing charge, making the cost of publishing articles much cheaper for researchers.