Home States Karnataka

IISc, UK publisher in pact for easy text access

The initiative allows institutions that sign up access to five biology and biomedical journals, as well as unlimited and free publishing of research articles.

Published: 27th April 2023 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the first institute in the country to collaborate with the UK-based Company of Biologists, a not-for-profit publisher, to make access to research articles easier.
The company of Biologists runs a read and publish open access initiative that began in 2004, with collaborations that span over 600 institutions in over 40 countries.

The initiative allows institutions that sign up access to five biology and biomedical journals, as well as unlimited and free publishing of research articles.

“We believe that immediate and free availability of high-quality research helps us to achieve our mission of advancing excellence in the biological and biomedical sciences worldwide,” the publisher said.
IISc will allow easier access to research articles, some even dating back to 1853, and publishing of research articles.

As part of the collaboration, the institute has been given access to five journals - ‘Development’, ‘Journal of Cell Science’, ‘Journal of Experimental Biology’, ‘Disease Models & Mechanisms’, and ‘Biology Open’.  

Corresponding authors from IISc can publish their own research articles in these journals without needing to pay any kind of article processing charge, making the cost of publishing articles much cheaper for researchers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc collaborate Biologists biomedical journals research articles
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp