Karnataka polls: 5.3 crore voters, ‘Vote from Home’ facility this time 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Wednesday said the state has 5,31,33,054 registered voters for the May 10 Assembly elections. Of them,16 lakh are new. The final electoral roll was published on January 15.

Revealing this to reporters here, Meena said the “Vote from home” facility will be introduced for the first time from April 29 to May 6.

He said the enrollment activities were held till April 10 and 16,04285 voters were added. While there were 5,05,15,011 voters for the 2018 Assembly elections, their number increased by 25 lahks, including 11,71,558 young voters aged between 18 and 19, this time. The “Vote from Home” facility will help 1,13,300 senior citizens aged 80 and above and persons with disability.

“Booth-wise lists of electors, who have opted for the facility, have been prepared. The voters will be informed about the day and time in advance. Two polling staff, a videographer, a policeman, and agents of political parties will go to such voters’ houses during the specified time. After verification of the ID card, a voting compartment and ballot will be provided.

The entire process will be video recorded,” Meena said. While claiming that the elector’s photo identity cards (EPIC) coverage in Karnataka is 100 per cent, Meena said 37,94,517 EPICs were issued from September 1, 2022 to April 25. To help voters to know their polling stations, official voter slips will be distributed at least 10 days before the polling date.

Double ballots to be used in 16 constituencies

A voter guide having all information in Kannada or English will be distributed ahead of the elections.

Meena said 58,545 polling stations have been set up with facilities such as ramps, drinking water, electricity, furniture, waiting rooms with seating arrangements and separate toilets for men and women.

In Bengaluru, Queue Management App (Chunavana App) will provide information on the queue status at polling stations.

It will be updated every 15 minutes, Meena said. He said awareness and training programmes for polling officials and first randomisation of EVMs have been completed in all districts. “In 16 constituencies, double ballots will be used as there are more than 15 candidates.

The second randomisation has been completed in 26 constituencies. It will be completed in the remaining constituencies by April 30, he added. He said 3,59,253 polling personnel will be deputed this time.

