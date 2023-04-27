Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: ‘Bulldozer Baba’ Yogi holds Mandya rally to raze JDS fortress

Hailing Modi for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said Congress supported PFI and initiated reservation on the lines of religion that was unconstitutional.

Published: 27th April 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

UP CM and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign during an election campaign roadshow ahead of upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, in Mandya. (Photo | PTI)

UP CM and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign during an election campaign roadshow ahead of upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, in Mandya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU, VIJAYAPURA: The JDS bastion Mandya turned saffron with BJP erecting flags and buntings to welcome UP CM  Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. BJP leaders had managed to bring hundreds of people from across the state to welcome the ‘Bulldozer Baba’ to raze the JDS fortress in the May 10 polls. 

To connect voters of the Vokkailga-dominated Mandya with UP, BJP harped that both Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Adityanath, who is also UP’s Gorakhpur Mutt head priest, are from the same ‘Natha Parampare’. 

He joined Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and BJP candidates of all seven segments from the district for a roadshow. 

At the public rally at Silver Jubilee Park, Adityanath said the country was split in the name of religion in 1947 and BJP will not allow the nation to be divided again on reservation based on religion. 

Attacking Congress, he said the Congress government’s Five-Year Plan flopped and projects never saw the light of day and the country witnessed the highest number of farmer suicides. “But the Modi-led government has completed projects before the deadline. Due to the double-engine government, there is security and development in UP and no curfews in the last six years,” he said.

Hailing Modi for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said Congress supported PFI and initiated reservations on the lines of religion that were unconstitutional. “Reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.” 

He said the relationship between UP and Karnataka dates back to Treta Yuga when Lord Sri Rama during Vanasava met Bajarangabali Hanuman in Karnataka. He ended his speech by reciting the first two lines of Naada Geethe.

Addressing another rally in Vijayapura, Yogi claimed that his government has eliminated all goonda and anti-social elements after coming to power.  Campaigning for the party candidate, SK Bellubbi in Basavana Bagewadi taluk, he said the New Educational Policy launched by the BJP government allows graduate students to write exams in their local language. 

Earlier in Mandya, Sumalatha attacked JDS saying, “There was not a single work initiated in the district. It was I who started the process to relaunch the Mysugar factory in Mandya and PSSK in Pandavapura. JDS leaders are wishing for a hung Assembly so that they can again see a party chief minister. They only want the development of their families and not the progress of the people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections 2023 Yogi Adityanath BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp