Karnataka: Union Government monitoring price rise, says Nirmala Sitharaman

On the allegations of the Congress that the BJP has insulted the Lingayat leaders of Karnataka, Nirmala hit back, saying it is the culture of the Congress to insult Lingayats.

Published: 27th April 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. (Photot | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday denied claims that the Centre had not done enough to control the rise in prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Nirmala said the Union Government is closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities.

“Whenever the prices of crude oil increase in the international market, the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas becomes inevitable. With regard to the prices of other commodities, efforts have been made to check the price rise,” she informed.

The finance minister said the BJP is committed to the slogan of ‘Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’, and the successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme which aims to provide health services to the poor free of cost.

It is also committed to providing financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to all farmer families in the country, she said, citing examples of the pro-people policies of the Centre. On the allegations of the Congress that the BJP has insulted the Lingayat leaders of Karnataka, Nirmala hit back, saying it is the culture of the Congress to insult Lingayats.

