No ideology left in BJP, says ex-CM Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Stating that the BJP has been left with no ideology, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar questioned the saffron party leaders as to how can they harp on the party’s ideology when it formed the government taking the help of MLAs of diametrically opposite ideology.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa campaigns for BJP candidates in Athani, Belagavidistrict,

on Wednesday | KPN

Shettar told reporters here on Wednesday that the BJP leaders are questioning his ideology after he joined the Congress, but the former should introspect if any ideology is left with the BJP. Fielding candidates having criminal records and sleazy CDs in the election showed the ideology of the party, he charged adding that a person facing 80 cases has been fielded against Priyank Kharge.

Though Shettar took serious exception over the BJP putting forward veteran leader B S Yediyurappa against him, he said, he would accept every criticism of the former CM as a blessing and it would help him win the polls.

HUBBALLI: Stating that the BJP has been left with no ideology, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar questioned the saffron party leaders as to how can they harp on the party’s ideology when it formed the government taking the help of MLAs of diametrically opposite ideology. Former CM BS Yediyurappa campaigns for BJP candidates in Athani, Belagavidistrict, on Wednesday | KPN Shettar told reporters here on Wednesday that the BJP leaders are questioning his ideology after he joined the Congress, but the former should introspect if any ideology is left with the BJP. Fielding candidates having criminal records and sleazy CDs in the election showed the ideology of the party, he charged adding that a person facing 80 cases has been fielded against Priyank Kharge. Though Shettar took serious exception over the BJP putting forward veteran leader B S Yediyurappa against him, he said, he would accept every criticism of the former CM as a blessing and it would help him win the polls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });