People can run state, don’t need Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

CHIKKAMAGALURU: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took an indirect dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent comment urging people to vote for BJP and to hand over Karnataka's future to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally at Sringeri on Wednesday, she asked why the people of Karnataka should hand over their future to Modi. "Can't the sons and daughters of Basavanna, Kuvempu and Narayanguru run their own state?" Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tries her hand at making dose at Mylari Hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday. She visited the 75-year-old restaurant and savored a plate of dose and idli Priyanka said big ministers come to Karnataka and ask people to sell the state. "Nandini was built by the people. KMF would produce a huge quantity of milk that was being distributed at schools. The Congress government introduced Ksheera Dhare and Ksheer Bhagya schemes. Now, they are saying that milk production has come down. It is a conspiracy to merge Nandini with Amul. Though the livelihoods of one crore people are at stake, the government is not worried about the issue and does not care about the pride of the state," she alleged. She promised that there will be 100% progress when Congress comes to power. Priyanka said that this was a hard time for her family. "When my grandmother came to Chikkamagaluru in 1978-79, it was a difficult time for her... but the people of Chikkamagaluru elected her. She was also removed from Parliament, but you sent her back to Parliament. Today, her grandson Rahul has been removed from Parliament in a fake case. Lord Shiva's blessing is on us because we are fighting for the truth," she said, adding that the ongoing Karnataka election is the fight for the truth. Priyanka alleged that the BJP government in the state looted as much as Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "As many as 100 AIIMS, 225o km of four-lane roads, 180 ESIC hospitals and 30,000 smart classes could have been built with that money," she added.