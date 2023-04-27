Home States Karnataka

Shah riot remark: Will approach EC, court, says Kharge  

He said Modi and Shah were visiting the state months before the election under the pretext of inaugurations of development works, but each of these functions was converted into a party event.

Published: 27th April 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media in Hubballi. Senior leader Jagadish Shettar is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media in Hubballi. Senior leader Jagadish Shettar is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI, BELAGAVI: Congress is filing a complaint with the Election Commission and also exploring legal options to file a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who in a public rally on Wednesday said riots could break out if the Grand Old Party comes to power in Karnataka, said AICC president Mallaikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday.

Stating that Shah is making such remarks in frustration, Kharge asked him to restrain from inciting people. He questioned how the Union home minister could make such statements. “He is creating communal discord between Hindus and Muslims. The meaning of his statement is that BJP will start creating communal violence if it does not come to power,” he alleged. 

He said Congress gave education to all. “We have taught Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who was born after the country’s Independence. In the name of privatisation, they (BJP) have now started selling airports, roads and government undertakings,’’ he alleged. 

“Modi, who gave funds to a bogus company of one businessman, is engaged in hosting him wherever he visited,” said Kharge, adding that Modi’s team in Karnataka was busy collecting 40 per cent commission from civil contractors. Modi must answer this, he added. 

Around 25 lakh youth in Karnataka are jobless. Ironically, at the same time, there are over two lakh vacant posts in the government. Inflation has gone through the roof in the last two years, while Modi is making poor people miserable by imposing GST on every commodity, he alleged.

He said Modi and Shah were visiting the state months before the election under the pretext of inaugurations of development works, but each of these functions was converted into a party event and was misused for political campaigning, he charged.

Alleging that institutions are being misused by Modi and Shah, he said that unlike former MP Rahul Gandhi, a BJP MP from Gujarat was not disqualified despite being sentenced by a lower court for over three years and was allowed to continue as an MP for months and was also allowed to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

ALSO READ| Karnataka Assembly polls: State will be hit by riots if Congress voted to power, says Shah  

He refused to reply to a question on retaining the 4% reservation for Muslims that was scrapped by the Basavaraj Bommai government.

MLC Prakash Hukkeri, MLA Ganesh Hukkeri, Laxmanrao Chingale, Veerkumar Patil, Sham Ghatge and other Congress leaders were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi BJP Karnataka assembly elections 2023 Karnataka polls Riots
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp