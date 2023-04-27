Home States Karnataka

Thousands bid adieu to DB Inamdar

The final rites were performed by burying the mortal remains of DB Inamdar as per Lingayat rituals near the tomb of his mother on the agricultural land owned by the Inamdar family.

Published: 27th April 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The funeral of veteran Congress leader and former minister DB Inamdar, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, was performed with all full state honours at his native village Neginhal in Bailhongal taluk on Wednesday.

The final rites were performed by burying the mortal remains of DB Inamdar as per Lingayat rituals near the tomb of his mother in the agricultural land owned by the Inamdar family.

The body was brought from a private hospital in Bengaluru to Neginhal village on Wednesday morning. After performing puja to the mortal remains in front of the house, the body was shifted to BD Inamdar high school in the village for public viewing.

Divisional Commissioner of Bailhongal Prabhavati Phakkiroor, Kittur tahsildar Ravindra Hadimani, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Patil, and other senior officers paid homage.

Then, the police fired three rounds of bullets into the air and the national anthem was played. Later, mortal remains were taken out in a procession in the village. Thousands of followers of the Inamdar family and their well-wishers raised the slogans ‘Amar Rahe, Kittur Huli Inamdar’ in the procession and women were seen weeping. 

