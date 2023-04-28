Home States Karnataka

After ‘venomous snake’ jibe at PM Modi, Kharge backtracks

In a politically charged atmosphere, Kharge’s remarks invited strong criticism from BJP leaders, with the controversy erupting just ahead of the PM’s visit to the state on Saturday, to campaign.

Published: 28th April 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

All-India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GADAG/BENGALURU: With less than a fortnight for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday stoked a controversy by likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “venomous snake”. After coming under fire from the BJP, which is likely to make it a major election issue, Kharge and his party tried to control the damage by clarifying that it was not his intention to hurt anyone.

“Beware of mistaking him (Modi). Modi means a venomous snake and if you lick it wondering whether it is poisonous or not, you are dead. If you mistook it (poison) for a good thing since it is Modi, a good man and PM, has offered it, and lick it a little bit to test it, you get laid down there itself,” he stated at a public rally, campaigning for Congress candidate GS Patil at Naregal in Gadag district.

Kharge also attacked Modi in the singular as a “greedy man who is hungry for power”, who “shares dais with the corrupt despite speaking about curbing corruption”. “He has come to destroy the country through his ideology,” he remarked.

In a politically charged atmosphere, Kharge’s remarks invited strong criticism from BJP leaders, with the controversy erupting just ahead of the PM’s visit to the state on Saturday, to campaign for party candidates. With the BJP’s rank and file lambasting Kharge, the party gave clear indications that it would make it a major issue. 

The AICC president’s remarks come at a time when the Congress is trying to keep the focus on local issues, while BJP is banking on Modi’s rallies to turn the tide. “The remarks about the PM show the Congress’ culture,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

Did not attack anybody personally, says Kharge

“The Congress has reached such a stage today because of talking in that manner. The intoxication of power has not come down for the Congress party. Karnataka is a land of culture and everyone is respected here. We may differ from the ideology of Kharge, but he will be respected for his seniority. It’s unfortunate that someone of his seniority spoke that way,” Bommai said. 

“This will be a turning point in Karnataka elections. People here do not accept crass personal comments against anyone, let alone our most loved PM. Just wait and watch how the last nail on the Congress coffin will be hammered on May 10th (sic),” tweeted MP Tejasvi Surya. Meanwhile, Union Minister  Shobha Karandlaje filed a complaint against Kharge with CEO Manoj Kumar Meena.

BJP leaders demanded that Kharge apologise. However, later in the day, Kharge backtracked. “I have not attacked anybody personally. I meant to say that BJP ideologies are like snakes, and if anybody adopts them, they will die,” he said. “BJP’s ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits…My statement was not a personal attack on PM Modi, but on the ideology he represents,” the AICC president tweeted.

“It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments; and if knowingly or unknowingly someone’s sentiments were hurt, it was never my intention, nor is it the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards friends and opponents and will do so till my last breath.”

He said: “I do not make fun of people and their problems like people sitting in high positions because I have seen and suffered the pain and suffering of the poor and downtrodden....,”  he elaborated.
AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Kharge.

“It is not a personal battle between Kharge and Modi, but between ideologies,” he said. “He (Kharge) rose from block-level president to AICC president, having hailed from the Dalit community. Can BJP make a Dalit, Adivasi its party president?” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Kharge Karnataka assembly elections 2023 BJP Congress
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp