Chitradurga cops book man for sacrificing goats in public

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chitradurga police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a man, who reportedly sacrificed three goats in full public view during the Ugadi festival at Parasurampura village in Chitradurga district.

Picture for representation

The FIR has been registered based on a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The incident in which the accused stood in front of the three frightened goats and beheaded them one after the other with a sword-like weapon has been videographed, PETA stated in a press release issued here on Thursday.

PETA quoted the Supreme Court guidelines and said animals can be slaughtered only in licensed slaughterhouses.

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001 and the Food Safety Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, permit the slaughter of animals for food only in licensed slaughterhouses equipped with species-specific stunning equipment,” the release said.

The FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 3,4,5 and 6 of the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act, Sections 34 and 429 of the IPC and Sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

